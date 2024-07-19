Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $416.14 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.68 and its 200-day moving average is $392.96.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $92,146.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.