Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.
BSCO opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.12.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
