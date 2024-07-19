Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.36

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.36 and traded as high as $20.81. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 8,753 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Energy Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,529,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.