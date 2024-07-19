Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4,211.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $172.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

