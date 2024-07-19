Investors Buy High Volume of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 111,887 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 55,872 put options.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $406.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

