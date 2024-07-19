Investors Buy High Volume of Sunrun Call Options (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 52,179 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 35,929 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,478.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,478.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,651,000 after buying an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

