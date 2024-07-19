Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $6.63 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.