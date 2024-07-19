iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.95. 14,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 17,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 996.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 142,915 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

