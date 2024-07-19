iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.89. 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

