iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. 8,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (ITDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
