iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.03. 1,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.