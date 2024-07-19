iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 2,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

