iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 2,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.