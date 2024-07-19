iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (ITDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
