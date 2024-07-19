iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Trading Down 1.9%

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

