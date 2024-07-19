Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

