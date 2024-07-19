Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.28

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.28 and traded as high as C$14.90. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$14.10, with a volume of 3,765 shares changing hands.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.28.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.