J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

