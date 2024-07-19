J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $177.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.25.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

