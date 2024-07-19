Jacobs Solutions Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the company will earn $7.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:J opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.