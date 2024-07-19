Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 55,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 72,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

