Jeffery Darby Sells 1,400 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1,595.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

