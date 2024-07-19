Jennifer Wong Sells 11,800 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.7 %

Aritzia stock opened at C$47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.78. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATZ

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.