Jennifer Wong Sells 11,800 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00.
Aritzia Stock Down 0.7 %
Aritzia stock opened at C$47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.78. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATZ
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.