JMP Securities Lowers Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $21.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

RLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

