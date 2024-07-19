Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.11. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 2,463,973 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

