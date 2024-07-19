John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Declares Annual Dividend of $2.10

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 3.5 %

JBSS stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

