John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.48

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 12196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

