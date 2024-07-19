Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.970-10.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0 billion-$88.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.7 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.97-10.07 EPS.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $374.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

