Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at TD Securities

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JNJ. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

JNJ stock opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $374.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

