Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $374.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average of $153.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

