Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $185.00. The company traded as low as $154.62 and last traded at $156.49. 1,539,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,272,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.58.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40. The stock has a market cap of $374.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

