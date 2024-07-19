Johnson & Johnson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 52,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,484 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 238,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,816,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

