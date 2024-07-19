Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Up 3%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Jowell Global Trading Up 3.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.
Jowell Global Company Profile
Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.
