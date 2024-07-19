JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,530,000 after buying an additional 462,290 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $602.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.