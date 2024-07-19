JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.2 %

JPM stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $602.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.