Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JNPR. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.