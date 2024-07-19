Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) vs. Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) Critical Survey

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jushi and Hero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 0 0 0 N/A Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Jushi has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jushi and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -26.80% -5,529.11% -11.88% Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jushi and Hero Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million 0.43 -$65.10 million ($0.36) -1.64 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Summary

Hero Technologies beats Jushi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

