KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Sells C$15,150.00 in Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,150.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$16,105.80.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$137,550.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 28,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 5,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$2,250.00.

KDA Group Price Performance

KDA stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. KDA Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

