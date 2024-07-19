KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 51,000 Shares of Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$16,105.80.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$15,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$137,550.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 28,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 5,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

KDA Group Stock Performance

Shares of KDA stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07. KDA Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

