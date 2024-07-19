Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $180.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.24.

MTB opened at $167.35 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

