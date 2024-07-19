Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Market Perform

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

