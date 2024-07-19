Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) vs. HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Head-To-Head Analysis

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

HORIBA has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kernel Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HORIBA and Kernel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A Kernel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and Kernel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA 11.45% 12.75% 7.94% Kernel Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Kernel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of Kernel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HORIBA and Kernel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $1.97 billion N/A $272.92 million $5.60 14.94 Kernel Group N/A N/A -$7.54 million N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Kernel Group.

Summary

HORIBA beats Kernel Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

