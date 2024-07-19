Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,125 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

