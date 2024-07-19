Keysight Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

