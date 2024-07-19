Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$196.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$196.56.

Separately, CIBC cut Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of KXS opened at C$164.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$153.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$152.92. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00. In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.46, for a total value of C$2,009,067.23. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

