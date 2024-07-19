Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 110,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 674,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 61,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

