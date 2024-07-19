Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 8,615,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 13,692,279 shares.The stock last traded at $21.15 and had previously closed at $20.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

