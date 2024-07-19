Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 100,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,078.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,431 shares of company stock worth $20,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 105,751 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.