Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on K. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on K

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$12.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.96. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.