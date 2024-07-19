Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$13.75 to C$16.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as C$12.86 and last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 347133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.92.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.96. The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7244147 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.