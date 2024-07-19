Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$13.75 to C$16.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as C$12.86 and last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 347133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.92.

In other news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. In other news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total value of C$6,499,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.96. The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

